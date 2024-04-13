Advertisement
Rewa: Boy Who Fell In Borewell Stops Responding, Rescue Op Continues

The mishap occurred on Friday in Teonthar Tehsil, around 70 km from district headquarters Rewa. Mayank Kol was playing in a field with his friends when he fell into the open borewell on Friday evening.

New Delhi: Even as rescue operations continue, all communication with the 6-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa District has been lost. The boy, Mayank Kol, has stopped responding after being stuck in the narrow space since Friday evening.

However, all efforts to save him are on and a horizontal tunnel is being dug in a bid to extricate him. Giving an update on the rescue operations, Rewa District Collector, Pratibha Pall, who was present at the spot, said that SDRF and NDRF teams are relentlessly working to save the child. "A camera was lowered to monitor the boy's situation. However, we received no response. Now, a horizontal tunnel is being dug. It will take another two-three hours to reach the boy," Pal said.

The mishap occurred on Friday in Teonthar Tehsil, around 70 km from district headquarters Rewa. Mayank Kol was playing in a field with his friends when he fell into the open borewell on Friday evening. His friends rushed to inform his parents and raised an alarm.

The local police were informed and the rescue operation began at night. BJP MLA from Teonthar, Siddharth Tiwari and Deputy Chief Minister, Rajendra Shukla, who also belongs to Rewa, have visited the spot and met the boy's parents. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday directed district administrations across Madhya Pradesh to insure that not a single borewell is left open.

