RG Kar Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Sanjay Roy, Rules Out Charge Of Gang Rape

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case. The charge sheet filed by the CBI names Roy as the sole accused of the crime, ruling out speculations of gang rape. He has been formally charged with rape and murder under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Incident Details

The shocking crime took place inside the seminar room of the hospital, where the victim had gone to rest during a break after a long shift. Her body was discovered the following morning by a junior doctor. The post-mortem report revealed that the victim had been both raped and brutally murdered, with as many as 25 internal and external injuries found on her body.

Sanjay Roy was working as a civic volunteer with the local police. CCTV footage captured Roy entering the seminar room at 4:03 a.m. on the day of the crime and leaving approximately 30 minutes later. Crucially, his Bluetooth headphones were found at the scene, linking him to the crime.

Despite his claims of innocence, where he stated that he found the victim already unconscious, the CBI has accused Roy of trying to mislead investigators. He underwent a lie detector test but maintained that he had panicked upon finding the victim in an injured state, which is why he didn’t alert the authorities. The CBI, however, dismissed his defence, stating that his account lacked credibility.

Ex-Principal and Police Officer Arrested

The case has also implicated other individuals in attempts to cover up the crime. The CBI arrested Dr. Sandeep Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, for allegedly trying to mislead the victim’s family and tampering with evidence. Ghosh reportedly attempted to pass off the murder as a suicide and delayed the victim’s parents from viewing the body for several hours.

Additionally, a local police officer has been arrested for his involvement in obstructing the investigation. Allegations have surfaced suggesting the officer may have been linked to corrupt practices, including the illegal sale of unclaimed corpses.

CBI's Role in the Investigation

The CBI took over the investigation following widespread public outcry and doubts over the local police’s handling of the case. The agency's probe uncovered disturbing details, leading to the arrests of Sanjay Roy, Dr. Sandeep Ghosh, and the police officer. The charge sheet is now in the hands of a special court in Kolkata, where further proceedings will take place.