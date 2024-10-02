RG Kar Case: Doctors Take Out Mega Protest March On Mahalaya Demanding Justice For Victim

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: A large number of junior doctors took out a protest march in West Bengal's capital city, Kolkata, on Wednesday, seeking justice for a 31-year-old junior medic who was raped and murdered at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August. Thousands of doctors, who were joined by people from all walks of life, vowed to resume their protest till the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government acted in a decisive manner.

The protest march was organised by the Bengal Junior Doctors' Front. It started at College Street and ended in the Esplanade area. The latest protest against the state government marked a fresh escalation of the doctors' ongoing agitation for improved safety measures for healthcare workers.

"We are not in a 'Puja' or 'Utsav' mood, and we will continue protesting on the streets till our sister gets justice. We have chosen this day of Mahalaya to send out this message," said one of the protesters, identifying herself as a colleague of the deceased, as quouted by news agency PTI.

Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha in the Hindu calendar, heralding the start of Durga Puja celebrations, when devotees invoke Goddess Durga to descend to Earth. The protesters carried placards and national flags and raised slogans, asserting they would not rest until justice was served. The protest march by the junior medics comes amid doctors' 'cease-work' stir in hospitals in protest against the rape and murder of their colleague.

As the rally came to a close at Esplanade, leaders of the Bengal Junior Doctors' Front vowed to continue their agitation until the government took definitive action. While addressing a crowd, an agitating doctor said, "We will not give up. This is about our safety, our dignity, and justice for Abhaya. The government cannot expect us to remain silent while they do nothing."

The rally attracted a diverse mix of participants, including doctors, nurses, medical students, and concerned citizens. The protesters later gathered on the banks of Ganga, lighting 1,000 diyas as a symbolic act in their fight for justice.

"Today is the 52nd day of our protest, and we are still facing attacks. There is no positive response from the state government toward meeting our safety and security demands," said Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors, addressing the crowd at Esplanade.

The protesters, mostly junior doctors, have been on a 'cease work' since Tuesday, accusing the West Bengal government of failing to fulfill promises made in mid-September. Although the doctors had partially resumed services after 42 days of the strike, they went back to 'cease-work' on Tuesday, alleging that key demands such as enhanced safety measures for medical staff were not implemented.

Among the key demands raised by the Bengal Junior Doctors' Front are the installation of CCTV cameras on hospital premises, round-the-clock security for healthcare workers, and stricter protocols to prevent similar incidents of violence against medical professionals.

