KOLKATA RAPE MURDER CASE

RG Kar Case Hunger Strike: IMA Writes To Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee As Protesting Doctors' Health Deteriorates

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urging her to consider the demands of the doctors.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 08:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
RG Kar Case Hunger Strike: IMA Writes To Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee As Protesting Doctors' Health Deteriorates

 The West Bengal government has been facing doctors' ire since the brutal rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Since then, the doctors have been protesting demanding a better work environment and security. Many doctors are currently on a hunger strike in Kolkata and their health conditions are worsening with every passing hour. Amid this, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urging her to consider the demands of the doctors.

"It is almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on a fast-unto-death struggle. Indian Medical Association supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention. The Government of West Bengal is entirely capable of meeting all the demands. Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite," said the IMA. 

The IMA further appealed to the CM to settle the issue. "We appeal to your good self to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government. The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trusts you would be able to save their lives. If the offices of the Indian Medical Association could be of any help we would gladly assist," reads the letter.

Recently, even Kolkata Police have expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Dr Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor on hunger strike since October 5 at the Dorina crossing.

Earlier, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, expressing frustration over the state government's silence regarding their concerns. In their letter, the doctors expressed disappointment that it took 96 hours of an indefinite hunger strike to secure a meeting. They are demanding timely updates on their previous requests and accountability from the government.

