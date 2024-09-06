RG Kar Case: Victim’s Parents Claim They Were Forced To Deny Police Offered Money Amid TMC Video Dispute

In a recent development in the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case, the victim's parents stated on Thursday that they were forced to recording a confession on camera, claiming they were not offered any money by the Kolkata Police Department. This statement follows their earlier allegations accusing the police of attempting to cover up the case with bribes and expediting their daughter's cremation.

Interestingly, their latest comments came after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) shared a video in which the parents were seemingly heard denying that the police had offered them any bribes.

Allegations of Police Bribery and Rushed Cremation

On Wednesday, the family of the victim accused the Kolkata Police of rushing the cremation of their daughter and attempting to bribe them. They stated that a senior police officer allegedly offered them money on August 9 and pressured them to sign a blank sheet of paper. The parents further claimed that the police were eager to cremate the body against the family’s wishes, adding to their suspicion of a cover-up.

Police Suppression and Denied Access to the Body

The victim’s father expressed that from the beginning, the police appeared to be covering up the case. He revealed that they were denied access to their daughter’s body and were kept waiting at the police station while the body was taken for a post-mortem. When the body was finally returned to them, they were allegedly offered money, which they refused.

TMC Denies Accusations, Releases Video

In response to the family’s allegations, TMC leader and minister Shashi Panja released a video on Thursday, claiming that the family’s previous statements about being satisfied with the investigation contradict their current claims. Panja blamed the Opposition for stirring controversy and insisted that the video evidence shows no wrongdoing by the police. The victim’s family, however, maintains that the video was recorded under duress and does not reflect their true sentiments.