RG Kar Murder Case: Amid protests and investigation in the RG Kar rape and murder case, former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh, who is under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday moved Supreme Court against Calcutta High Court decision ordering a probe by the central agency into the alleged graft case against him.

His plea has been listed on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. On Monday, the CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh in an alleged corruption case related to the medical college.

Former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh moves Supreme Court against Calcutta High Court decision which ordered CBI probe into graft case against him.



His plea has been listed on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.… pic.twitter.com/N3GnxOlgSJ — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

While Ghosh was subjected to a polygraph test as well in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the CBI is yet to find concrete evidence in the case.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9. Ghosh was transferred to another college after an uproar over the case.

The former deputy superintendent of the RG Kar Hospital Dr Akhtar Ali had lodged complaints of financial irregularities on several counts at the establishment during Ghosh's tenure as principal.

The college principal was accused of mishandling the case and not registering the case even hours after the dead body was found.

The CBI has conducted lie detector tests on Ghosh and others as part of their investigation into the rape and murder of a female medical student at the institute. The CBI has also registered a case concerning alleged financial irregularities at the facility.

On August 29, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) suspended the membership of Dr. Sandip Ghosh amid an ongoing CBI investigation. The rape-murder case was transferred to the CBI after an order from the Kolkata High Court.

The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

Meanwhile protest against the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor continued in West Bengal. The ceasework protest by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in West Bengal continued on Wednesday to protest against the incident.

Following the ceasework, which has been underway for over three weeks now, health services remained affected at most state-run medical facilities.

(With ANI Inputs)