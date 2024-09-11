Advertisement
KOLKATA RAPE AND MURDER CASE

RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe: ED Reveals Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh’s Properties, Including Flats In Kolkata, Murshidabad

ED found and seized various incriminating documents and other documents related to properties acquired by Ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and his wife.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 06:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe: ED Reveals Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's Properties, Including Flats In Kolkata, Murshidabad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at the residence of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh his close relatives and associates in connection with the misappropriation of funds Ex- Principal. 

ED shared a post on X and informed that during the search operation, they found and seized various incriminating documents and other documents related to properties acquired by Dr. Sandip Ghosh and his wife Dr. Sangeeta Ghosh. 

 

 

As per Indian Express reports, citing an ED press release the former principal and his wife possessed three flats and two houses in Kolkata, an additional flat in Murshidabad, and a farmhouse in South 24 Parganas.

