RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe: ED Reveals Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh’s Properties, Including Flats In Kolkata, Murshidabad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at the residence of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh his close relatives and associates in connection with the misappropriation of funds Ex- Principal.

ED shared a post on X and informed that during the search operation, they found and seized various incriminating documents and other documents related to properties acquired by Dr. Sandip Ghosh and his wife Dr. Sangeeta Ghosh.

ED, Kolkata conducted search operations on 06.09.2024at 07 premises including the residence of Dr.Sandip Ghosh, his close relatives and associates in connection with misappropriation of funds by Ex- Principal, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and others in money laundering… — ED (@dir_ed) September 10, 2024

As per Indian Express reports, citing an ED press release the former principal and his wife possessed three flats and two houses in Kolkata, an additional flat in Murshidabad, and a farmhouse in South 24 Parganas.