Mamata Caves In To Doctors' Demands; Kolkata Top Cop, 2 Health Officials Removed

After West Bengal Chief Minister’s ‘fifth and final’ invitation to the agitating doctors to solve the impasse over RG Kar issue on Monday, doctors ultimately held talks with the TMC leader at her Kalighat residence. Following the meeting, West Bengal CM agreed to three of five demands of the protesters.

“We have accepted almost all demands of the doctors. Keeping in mind the plight of the common people, we did the best we could. I now appeal to the doctors to return to work,” Banerjee said.

What Are The 3 Demands Mamata Has Agreed Upon

The government has dismissed two senior officials from the health department and the Kolkata Police Commissioner. Apart from this, the police chief of the city's north zone, which includes RG Kar Medical College—the site of the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor—will also be relieved of duty, he allegedly offered money to the victims’ parents.

The signed minutes of the meeting confirm the approval of a ₹100 crore fund for infrastructure development in hospitals. Additionally, the rebuilding of patient welfare committees will be made more inclusive, incorporating a wider range of stakeholders.

Doctors To Continue Protest

While the deadlock has been resolved, protests and the ceasework are likely to persist until formal orders are issued in the morning. A protesting doctor, Debasish Halder said, “We will decide on what our next step would be after the hearing at the Apex court and after we confirm the government issuing those transfer orders it has promised.”

The state government is anticipated to announce new police commissioner after 4 pm on Tuesday after a scheduled Supreme court hearing.