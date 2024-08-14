RG Kar Medical College Doctor Murder Case: The tragic rape and murder case of Kolkata doctor is yet a half-known story with many shocking details coming out every day. While the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the girl's parents have now told the Calcutta High Court that 150gm semen was found inside her body that suggested gangrape. Not only this, as per many reports, doctors who read the postmorterm details said that presence of so much fluid is a sign of gangrape.

The parents of the 31-year-old doctor who was raped and murdered at a government hospital in Kolkata revealed to the Calcutta High Court that a substantial amount of semen was found in her body, indicating the possibility of gang rape. The court has since transferred the investigation, which has shocked the nation, to the CBI. In their petition, the parents pointed out that the postmortem report clearly stated that the cause of death was neck strangulation and provided evidence of sexual assault, reported NDTV.

The parents brought before the court postmortem findings and claimed that the girl was killed in a brutal and violent attack. The victim's head showed multiple signs of trauma. "Injuries were evident on both ears, indicating a violent struggle. Her lips were also damaged, suggesting she may have been silenced or gagged during the assault," the petition noted.

Additionally, bite marks were discovered on her neck, highlighting the brutality of the attack. In a video interview, one of the relatives of the deceased doctor revealed that the girl's legs were at 90 degrees suggesting forceful damage to the bones.

The parents also emphasized that the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with other individuals responsible for ensuring the victim's safety on the premises, have yet to be apprehended.