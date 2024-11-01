RG Kar Rape Case: Junior Doctors Disappointed With CBI Probe, Announce New Protests

Junior doctors at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata protested on Friday against the rape and murder of their colleague, voicing frustration over the slow pace of the CBI's investigation.

Organized under the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum, the doctors expressed disappointment with the agency's chargesheet, which named only one individual as an accused in the case.

Forum spokesperson Debashis Halder raised concerns, citing media reports that suggest the involvement of 'other perpetrators' has not been adequately addressed. He questioned whether the investigation had fully examined the roles of other arrested individuals, including former hospital principal Sandip Ghosh.He also announced a slew of fresh agitations by the protesting doctors.

According to a report by PTI, Halder said, "We will take out a rally in Kolkata on November 9 from College Square to Esplanade along with members of civil society organisations. There will be similar rallies in different parts of West Bengal.”

A mass convention will also be held on November 9 on Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the Esplanade area, demanding justice for the murdered medic. "We are also giving a call to light lamps at every locality of Bengal on November 4," he added.

The doctor was found murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. The police arrested a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy for the crime.

The CBI, which took over the probe, arrested the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, and the now-suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal.

On October 21, the agitating junior doctors called off their fast-unto-death, which started on October 5, following a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who assured them of looking into their demands.

The spokesperson on Friday said that junior doctors apprehend that such a probe may help the accused get bail.

"Why such a routine kind of investigation was held? We wish to know what steps the central agency has undertaken against higher authorities in the hospital and whether the sleuths talked to higher-ups in the health department," Halder said, according to PTI.

He also added that junior doctors had organised a rally to the CBI office in Kolkata before Diwali to press for expediting the probe, but given the present situation, they are now “forced to intensify" their stir.

