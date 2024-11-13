RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: 2 More Witnesses Testify Before Court
The court proceedings were being held in-camera daily since Monday. Two junior doctors of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital deposed before the judge on Wednesday as the proceedings began at 2 pm.
The court proceedings were being held in-camera daily since Monday. Two junior doctors of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital deposed before the judge on Wednesday as the proceedings began at 2 pm. Roy was brought to the court under heavy police arrangements. Two identical prison vans with grill wire mesh fitted on windows were there to transport him.
The on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found in the seminar room of the state-run hospital on August 9 morning, sparking outrage across the country. Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day. The Calcutta High Court later ordered a CBI investigation into the rape-murder case.
