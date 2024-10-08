RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: 50 Senior Doctors Resign In Support Of Protesting Junior Doctors

50 senior doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have resigned in solidarity with junior doctors, who have been protesting since October 5. The junior medics, demanding justice for a colleague's tragic death, are calling for systemic reforms and improved working conditions.

The junior doctors' protest, which includes a hunger strike, was ignited following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9. The horrific incident, which occurred during her duty hours, has shocked the medical community and the city. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged Sanjoy Roy, a former contractual staff member of the Kolkata Police, with the crime.

Key Demands of Junior Doctors

The protesting doctors are not only seeking justice for their late colleague but are also pushing for broader reforms within the healthcare system. Their primary demands include:

- Implementation of a centralized referral system across all hospitals and medical colleges in West Bengal

- A bed vacancy monitoring system to ensure better patient management

- Creation of task forces to address the need for essential facilities such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms

- Enhanced police protection in hospitals, with a focus on recruiting permanent women police personnel

- Immediate recruitment to fill vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff

Senior Doctors' Resignation

The resignation of 50 senior doctors has added weight to the junior doctors' protest. Visuals shared on social media show students applauding as the senior faculty members submitted their resignations. The resigning doctors expressed their frustration, stating, "There has been no response from the appropriate authority to solve and to save our children from impending health disaster."

Earlier in the day, around 15 senior doctors had joined the juniors in a symbolic hunger strike, underscoring their support for the ongoing movement.