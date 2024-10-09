RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Lists DNA Evidence Against Accused Sanjay Roy In Charge Sheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a detailed charge sheet against Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. The agency has compiled 11 key pieces of evidence linking Roy to the crime, ruling out the possibility of gang rape.

DNA Evidence and Blood Stains

CBI confirmed that the DNA of Sanjay Roy was found during the autopsy. Additionally, the agency revealed that blood stains belonging to the victim were found on Roy’s jeans and footwear, which were recovered on August 12 following his disclosure statement to local police.

The charge sheet submitted by the CBI indicated clear evidence of sexual assault on the woman's body. It mentioned that the injuries to the hymen, which were recent, strongly suggested that the victim had experienced forceful penetrative sexual assault.

Hair found at the crime scene matched Roy's, further connecting him to the assault. The charge sheet also pointed out that Roy had sustained blunt force injuries, which the CBI believes were a result of the victim’s attempts to resist and struggle during the attack.

CCTV and Mobile Location Evidence

CCTV footage from RG Kar Medical College shows Roy’s presence at the hospital during the night of August 8 and 9, specifically on the third floor of the emergency building where the crime took place. Furthermore, the location of Roy’s mobile phone was consistent with his presence at the crime scene, verified through Call Detail Records (CDR).

Discovery of Bluetooth Earphone

An important detail mentioned in the charge sheet was the recovery of a Bluetooth earphone at the crime scene, which later paired with Roy's mobile phone, further confirming his involvement.

Arrest and Further Investigation

The victim, a doctor at the hospital, was found raped and murdered in a seminar room on August 9. Roy was arrested the following day on August 10. The CBI continues to emphasize the strength of the forensic and circumstantial evidence against Roy, concluding that all signs point to his guilt.