RG KAR RAPE-MURDER CASE

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Seeks Court Nod For Narco Test On Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh

The CBI, during its submission in the Sealdah court on Friday, said that Ghosh has not been cooperating with the investigators.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 01:19 AM IST|Source: PTI
RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Seeks Court Nod For Narco Test On Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh File Photo of Former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's principal Sandip Ghosh. (ANI)

Kolkata: The CBI is contemplating conducting a narco analysis test on Sandip Ghosh, the arrested former principal of RG Kar hospital, in connection with the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the medical establishment, an officer said on Friday.

The central probe agency, during its submission in the Sealdah court on Friday, said that Ghosh has not been cooperating with the investigators.

Ghosh has already undertaken a polygraph test. During a narco analysis test, the drug – sodium pentothal – is injected into the body of the subject, which takes him to a hypnotic state, and his imagination is neutralised, the CBI officer said.

The CBI also told the court that the report of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has termed some of his statements as “misleading”.

It plans to take Ghosh to Gujarat for the narco analysis test if allowed by the court.

The agency also wants to conduct a polygraph test on former Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal, who was arrested in connection with the case.

The CBI has filed a plea in a local court for the polygraph test on Mondal, the officer said.

The court later extended the CBI custody of both Ghosh and Mondal till September 25, he said, adding, they would be produced in court on Monday again for the hearing on the narco analysis and polygraph test.

