RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI To Submit Progress Report In Supreme Court Today

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: The Supreme Court is set to take up on Monday another hearing in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the state run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The case will be heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. During the hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will submit the progress report on the probe in the case that triggered nationwide protests seeking justice for the victim.

The hearing was scheduled for September 5 but was postponed for some reason, and Monday was fixed as the next date for the hearing.

The hearing comes at a time when the state-level and national-level mass protests on the issue have crossed the borders of India, with Indians and Non-Resident Indians organising protests at their respective places against the murder and the alleged attempts by a section of people to cover up the incident.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the parents of the victim said they have faith in the spontaneous protests that have surfaced in different corners, and claimed that they can get justice for their daughter only if the protests continue. They also accused the Kolkata Police of trying to destroy the evidence in the case since the beginning.

The mother of the victim, who took part in the march from Sealdah to Esplanade, expressed her frustration with the way the authorities handled the probe. She accused the government, police, and administrative officials of failing to provide the necessary support to their family in their quest for justice.

According to a report by NDTV, she said, "From the very beginning, the police have attempted to destroy crucial evidence." She urged the public to continue their protests until justice is served.

The claims came to light during a large-scale protest march organized by the medical community in the city, where the grieving family voiced their concerns about the authorities’ handling of the investigation.

The victim's parents have also expressed concerns pertaining to how their daughter’s body was handled after her death. According to the father, the family had hoped to preserve the body for a second postmortem but were pressured into cremating her.

(With IANS Inputs)