RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Reaches At Swasthya Bhawan To Meet Protesting Doctors
Amid protests against the rape and murder of a Junior doctor at RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata to meet the protesting doctors.
Trending Photos
Amid protests against the rape and murder of a Junior doctor at RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata to meet the protesting doctors.
#WATCH | RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaches Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata to meet the protesting doctors. pic.twitter.com/AbtdOAisKh — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement