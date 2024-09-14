Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793136https://zeenews.india.com/india/rg-kar-rape-murder-case-cm-mamata-banerjee-reaches-at-swasthya-bhawan-to-meet-protesting-doctors-2793136.html
NewsIndia
KOLKATA RAPE AND MURDER

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Reaches At Swasthya Bhawan To Meet Protesting Doctors

Amid protests against the rape and murder of a Junior doctor at RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata to meet the protesting doctors.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Reaches At Swasthya Bhawan To Meet Protesting Doctors

Amid protests against the rape and murder of a Junior doctor at RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata to meet the protesting doctors.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal
DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?