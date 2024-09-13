In a setback for the Central Bureau of Investigation in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case of a trainee doctor, the Sealdah Court in Kolkata has rejected the probe agency's plea for the accused Sajay Roy's narco-analysis test. The accused had earlier refused to give consent for Narco analysis test. Earlier, the CBI has conducted a polygraph test on Roy and several others involved in the case.

In 2010, the Supreme Court had ruled that narco-analysis tests cannot be performed without the accused's consent. While narco-analysis holds legal validity, courts may allow its limited admissibility, depending on the specific conditions under which the test was carried out.

What is Narco Test?

A narco test, or narcoanalysis, is an investigative technique used to gather information from an individual by administering a drug that induces a hypnotic or semi-conscious state. Sodium pentothal, commonly referred to as "truth serum," is the drug typically employed in this process. This drug reduces a person's self-awareness, enabling them to speak more openly and without restraint, which helps investigators gather more truthful responses.

What Is The Case?

The incident in question involves the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The following day, Kolkata Police arrested Roy, identifying him as the prime suspect. Roy has maintained his innocence, asserting that he is being framed. On August 23, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the CBI.

Sanjay Roy is currently being held at the Presidency Jail in Kolkata. Last week, a Kolkata court denied his bail request and extended his judicial custody until September 20. On Thursday, the CBI obtained dental impressions and saliva samples from Sanjoy Roy. These samples will be compared to the bite marks discovered on the trainee doctor's body to help determine his potential involvement in the crime.