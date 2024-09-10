Advertisement
RG KAR HOSPITAL

RG Kar’s Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Sent To Judicial Custody Until September 23

The court has remanded Ghosh's security officer, Afsar Ali, along with contractors Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, to judicial custody until September 23. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RG Kar’s Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Sent To Judicial Custody Until September 23 Picture source: ANI

Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been sent to judicial custody till September 23 by a special CBI court on Tuesday in the financial irregularities case. 

The court has remanded Ghosh's security officer, Afsar Ali, along with contractors Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, to judicial custody until September 23. The CBI informed the court it might seek their custody again if necessary. Ghosh, arrested by the CBI on September 2 for alleged financial irregularities amid protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar MCH, was previously placed in CBI custody for eight days starting September 3. 

