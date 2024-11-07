RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: The father of the deceased junior doctor of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said that he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has called him for a meeting. However, the victim’s father refused to divulge much about his conversation with Shah and when and where the meeting would take place.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the father of the deceased woman medic said, "I have spoken to him (Amit Shah). He has called me (for a meeting). I cannot talk much about it, but the meeting will take place," as quoted by news agency PTI.

The parents of the victim had earlier written to Shah on October 22 requesting an appointment to guide and help them get justice. Leaders of the BJP's West Bengal unit had said they would try to arrange a meeting between Shah and the couple during his visit to Kolkata on October 27, but it did not happen.

The parents had, however, said they were not upset about not getting an audience with the Union Minister during his visit and expressed hope that they may get the opportunity to meet the Union Home Minister in the future.

The body of the on-duty woman medic, who was raped and murdered, was recovered from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Hospital on August 9, following which the junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim.

They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands. The case was investigated Kolkata Police, which was investigating the crime initially, had arrested one civic volunteer before the CBI took over the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court.



