Rhea Chakraborty totally exposed in drug link, says Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

MUMABI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. According to reports, she is the tenth person to be arrested in connection with the case.

Reacting to the development, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "Rhea is totally exposed in the sense that she had connections with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested." He added that Narcotics Control Bureau must have found evidence against her.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda have also been arrested in the same case. Both of them have been sent to the NCB custody till September 9.

Rhea had earlier filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that a FIR be registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital, Delhi and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

In her complaint to the SI, Bandra Police Station, rhea stated that Priyanka Singh had sent Sushant a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he 'appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law.'

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea and others in connection with the actor's death. The Enforcement Directorate had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.