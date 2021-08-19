Rice scam! FCI manager caught accepting bribe in exchange for favouring trader

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) caught the manager of Food Corporation of India (FCI) red-handed as he was accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a person whom he favoured in the procurement of rice.

The agency laid a trap to catch the duo – the manager and the businessman, who was also arrested.

The CBI alleged that the businessman named Ravinder Singh, a resident of Amritsar and the proprietor of a private firm engaged in the sale and purchase of rice, connived with FCI manager Gagan Negi of the Punjab regional office to obtain undue favours from FCI by manipulating the process of procurement and e-auction of foodgrains.

“CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused including private person (bribe giver) and the Manager, FCI while giving and accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh,” the agency said in a statement.

“A case was registered against both the accused and unknown others,” it added.

The CBI carried out searches at the premises of the accused at Chandigarh, Zirakpur and Amritsar.

The arrested were produced before a Chandigarh court and were then remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

