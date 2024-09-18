NEW DELHI: Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Wednesday strongly condemned Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments on the treatment of minorities in India, calling the remarks "ridiculous" and hypocritical. Azar pointed out that while Khamenei lectures other nations, Iran itself is accused of suppressing freedoms and violating human rights.

"It is really ridiculous that this radical leader is trying to lecture others while he is killing his own population oppressing freedoms like freedom of religion, freedom of speech, human rights that is completely outrageous and we hope Iranian people are going to be free one day from such oppression and tyranny coming from Khamenei," Azar told PTI.

The Iranian leader, addressing a gathering of clerics in Tehran on Monday, talked about what he described as "suffering" of Muslims in Gaza, Myanmar and India. "The enemies of Islam have always tried to make us indifferent with regard to our shared identity as an Islamic Ummah. We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place," he posted on 'X' as part of series of posts on the event.

India on Monday strongly deplored the comments made by Iran's supreme leader on the condition of minorities in India, calling the remarks "misinformed and unacceptable". Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the countries commenting on minorities in India should look at their "own record" before making any observations about others.

Azar briefly touched on the incidents reported in Lebanon on the use of pager blasts all over the country, stating the Israeli government is committed to ensuring the safe return of citizens displaced by recent Hezbollah attacks. "We are securing a diplomatic solution with the help of the US and other partners," he said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the India Water Week where he noted that the collaboration between India and Israel has become increasingly critical, particularly as India continues to tackle water scarcity and boost agricultural productivity. "The ties between India and Israel have been expanding, especially in the field of water," Azar told PTI, while highlighting Israel's role as a global leader in water innovation.

Israel offers a comprehensive "bank of solutions" that has had significant impacts on food security and sustainability, according to Azar. These solutions cover areas such as efficient irrigation systems, water recycling for agriculture and advanced water management networks. The ambassador also emphasized Israel's presence on the ground in India, with Israeli expertise helping to run 32 Centers of Excellence focused on water management.

These centers, he noted, are playing a crucial role in India's agricultural and urban water sectors. "We have companies that have started to produce on Indian soil, contributing to India's water management system," Azar said, adding the Israeli investments are reaching more Indian cities and agricultural regions.

Azar further stressed the water collaboration between the two nations is expected to persist and expand in line with India's infrastructure development goals. "India is making amazing efforts to create more infrastructure to bring water solutions to the population," he stated, adding these solutions are essential to improving access to water for both urban and rural communities.