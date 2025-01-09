A rift sparked between the Congress and AAP ahead of the Delhi assembly polls raised a big question for other INDI alliance partners too. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said that the INDIA bloc limited up to the motto to defeat the BJP during the Lok Sabha election.

“It is not unusual. In Lok Sabha election, the main motto was to defeat the BJP in election and the alliance of INDIA bloc was limited up to that motto. In such a situation, it is not unnatural for the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to have conflicts," Yadav said in an exclusive interview with News 18.

Meanwhile, he also added, “As far as Bihar is concerned, we have been together from the start."

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav's statement on INDI Alliance, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that INDI Alliance was indeed formed for the Lok Sabha elections and operates at the national level.

"The INDI Alliance was indeed formed for the Lok Sabha elections and operates at the national level," he told to IANS.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also reacted RJD leader's statement that the INDIA bloc was meant only for Lok Sabha elections.

"As far as I remember, no time limit was set for this. The issue is that no meeting of the INDIA bloc is being convened," he said, PTI reported.