Rift In National Conference? MP Ruhulla, CM Abdullah At Odds Over Quota, Article 370

Hours after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remarked that National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhulla should organize protests in front of Parliament for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Ruhulla said that not only statehood but even restoration of Article 370 is his demand.

“After 2019, my political stance has been crystal clear. At one of my earliest public gatherings in Budgam, and later at other gatherings throughout Kashmir and in my interviews post-abrogation, I told my people that our fight must be for the restoration of Article 370 and the dignity it embodies for the people of Jammu & Kashmir," said Ruhulla.

He added, “I’ve been informed about an urge and desire to protest for statehood in Delhi. I AM READY to participate in such a protest and invite those prioritizing statehood to organize it. I will also try to gather support from at least 100 Hon’ble MPs. I believe there is no better time than January to organize it, when India's Constitution—the very document that enshrined our special status—was adopted."

At the same time, he emphasized that the abrogation of Article 370 was a calculated act of humiliation and a deep wound deliberately inflicted upon Kashmiris. "The subsequent demotion to a Union Territory was a further attempt to impress upon us the indignity of the abrogation," he said.

"The abrogation was a political statement, a declaration that our sacrifices mean nothing and that our future is theirs to dictate. Given this betrayal, this calculated attempt to break our spirit and subjugate our will, I cannot, in good conscience, sidestep the fight for our special status and settle for the hollow promise of mere statehood. Shouldn’t our voices first rise for our honor, our identity, and the autonomy we have long been denied?" he asked.

Ruhulla advised his party to keep raising their voice for the restoration of Article 370 and assured that he would continue to do so.

Earlier today, when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was asked about his own party MP Aga Ruhulla’s protest on the reservation issue and his staging of a protest in front of his residence with hundreds of students, Omar said, "It’s democracy; anyone can raise their voice.” He added, “I would like to see a good protest in front of Parliament led by MP Sahib for the restoration of statehood.”