Rip Off Tongue Of Those Who Speak Ill Of Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal Minister

Nadia: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Ujjal Biswas threatened to cut off the tongue of those speaking ill of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Addressing a meeting at Krishnanagar on Saturday, Biswas said, "Come to school and do not work but still get salaries. We want to showcase your demonstration to the public. Now we want to start an agitation for the people. Rip off his tongue who speaks ill of Mamata Banerjee. This will be the outline for our movement." The development came against the backdrop of protest by the State government employees, demanding the approval of their pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and making contractual posts permanent.

Ujjal Biswas is an MLA from Krishnanagar Dakshin constituency in Nadia district. He is also serving as the acting minister of prisons in the West Bengal government. Attacking the Mamata Banerjee government over Biswas' speech, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar said the TMC government is "heartless".

Taking to Twitter "We will rip out your tongue if you speak ill of Mamata Banerjee. That will be the norm from now on..' Ujjal Biswas, Minister in Failure CM Mamata Banerjee's cabinet. The minister threatened the government employees demanding a hike in DA. Their demand is legit but the government is heartless," tweeted Sukanta Majumdar. Majumdar also shared a video of the speech of Biswas.