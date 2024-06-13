Doda Terror Attacks: Police Release Sketches, Announce Rs 20 Lakh Bounty For Four Terrorists

Doda Terror Attacks: The Jammu and Kashmir region is experiencing an uptick in violence, marked by three notable attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack. A fresh encounter erupted on Tuesday when terrorists attacked a joint checkpoint manned by the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah, and on Wednesday, they targeted a search party in the Gandoh area of the district, injuring seven security personnel, including a policeman.

Following these incidents, the J&K police on Wednesday released sketches of four militants and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for sharing their information with the police. These four men were reportedly involved in two terror attacks in Doda district.

According to PTI, a police spokesperson said, "Jammu and Kashmir Police has released sketches of four terrorists who are believed to be in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh and carrying out terror-related activities."

The local police have urged the people to provide any information to aid in the probe; a Rs 5 lakh reward for information about each of the terrorists has also been declared.

On Sunday, militants opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims travelling from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, near Teryath village in the Poni area.

Following the firing, the bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi plunged into a deep gorge, resulting in the deaths of nine people and injuring 41 others.