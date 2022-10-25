NewsIndia
RISHI SUNAK

Rishi Sunak - the son-in-law of Karnataka - is getting as many wishes as possible

Rishi Sunak is taking over responsibility at a time when the whole of Europe is going through a difficult time, said Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 07:08 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Rishi Sunak - the son-in-law of Karnataka - is getting as many wishes as possible

Congratulatary messages continued to pour in for Karnataka`s son-in-law and first UK`s Prime Minister of Indian origin, Rishi Sunak. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi stated on Tuesday that he feels it a proud moment as Rishi Sunak hails from India. He further stated that he wishes him all the success.

Rishi Sunak is taking over responsibility at a time when the whole of Europe is going through a difficult time, said Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who is also a member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, further stated that he knew Rishi Sunak personally and he is a highly competent person.

Former Infosys Chief Finance Officer V. Balakrishnan stated that it is a historic moment. "Britain shows to the world that a migrant can also become the Prime Minister of their country. It is a sign of mature democracy," he added.

Jacob Crasta, former chairman of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), stated that the development is good for India. It will pave the way for UK technology to come to India. He also stated that the development also helps India and UK to sign the Free Trade Agreement.

"Hearty Congratulations to Rishi Sunak, senior Conservative party leader and Britain`s Prime Minister-elect. He is connected to our Karnataka," stated former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

"I am overwhelmed with the election of Sri Rishi Sunak, son in law of Infosys founder Sri N.R. Narayanamurthy & Smt Sudha Murthy. I am confident that Sri Rishi Sunak will effectively lead Britain & help to bring its economy back on track," Kumaraswamy stated.

Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, who is daughter of Infosys Co-founder Narayanan Murthy.

Live Tv

Trending news

indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi celebrates Diwali among soldiers in Kargil
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir