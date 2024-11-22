Risod Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali vs Ameet Subhashrao Zanak Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Risod, located in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, is a significant constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Known for its blend of rural and urban voters, Risod has experienced shifting political dynamics in recent years, making it a closely contested seat.

Key Candidates

In the 2024 elections, 13 candidates are contesting the Risod assembly seat, out of an initial 22 accepted applications. Some of the prominent candidates include:

Ameet Subhashrao Zanak (Indian National Congress)

Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali (Shiv Sena)

Adv. Rahul Damodhar Gavai (Bahujan Samaj Party)

Several independent candidates and smaller regional parties also add to the competitiveness of the election, making it more unpredictable.

Previous Election Results

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ameet Subhashrao Zanak of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the Risod seat by defeating Independent candidate Anantrao Vitthalrao Deshmukh. Zanak secured a victory by a margin of 2,141 votes.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Zanak also emerged victorious, securing 70,939 votes (38.40%). He defeated BJP's Jadhav Vijay Tulsiram, who received 54,131 votes (29.31%), by a margin of 16,808 votes.

Political Context

Risod's electoral landscape is shaped by the presence of major parties like Indian National Congress (INC) and Shiv Sena, along with regional players and independents. Key issues in this election, such as water supply, agriculture, and infrastructure, are expected to influence voter sentiment.

Recent Lok Sabha Election Context

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Anup Dhotre of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the Akola Lok Sabha constituency, defeating Abhay Kashinath Patil of Congress by a margin of 40,626 votes, indicating a strong BJP presence in the broader region.

Electoral Dynamics and Vote Counting

Voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats in Maharashtra took place on November 20, 2024, and the counting of votes is underway today. With the presence of multiple political parties and independent candidates, the results of the Risod seat will be pivotal in determining which party or alliance gains an advantage in this key constituency.