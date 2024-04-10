RJD Announces Bihar Candidate Names; Congress Releases Names For Andhra Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls

In the run up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress party released a list of candidates for the impending Lok Sabah election and Legislative Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The party declared the names of six more candidates for Lok Sabha and 12 for legislative assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also released its candidates list for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The RJD's list consists of the names of 22 candidates including Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, who entered politics for the first time and is going to contest from the Saran constituency of Bihar Lok Sabha seat. The list also included the names of Misa Bharti from Patliputra, Bima Bharti from Purnea, Jai Prakash Yadav from Banka, and Vijay Kumar Shukla from Vaishali.

Congress Party's Andhra List

The Congress released the names of six candidates for Lok Sabha Polls. The list included the names of Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy from Visakhapatnam, Vegi Venkatesh from Anakapalle, Lavanya Kavuri from Eluru, Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar from Narasaraopet, Koppula Raju from Nellore and Tirupati Chinta Mohan from Tirupati.

The candidate announcement comes after the Central Election Committee meeting chaired by the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The candidate list of assembly seats included 12 names, Killi Kruparani from Tekkali, Addala Venkata Varma Raju from Tekkali, Vasupalli Santhosh from Visakhapatnam South, Lakkaraju Rama Rao from Gajuwaka, Setti Gangadharanswamy from Araku Valley, Ruthala Sriramamurthy from Narsipatnam, Sodadasi Martin Luther from Gopalapuram, Budhala Ajitha Rao from Yerragondapalem, Nallagorla Siva Srilakshmi Jyothi from Parchur, Vijesh Raj Palaparthi from Santhanuthalapadu, Ramesh Babu Deyala from Gangadhara Nellore and MS Babufrom Puthalapattu.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for May 13, with vote counting slated for June 4.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly consisted of a total of 175 seats and required 88 seats for a party to form a government in the state. In the last assembly election in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP clinched a significant victory with 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

Lok Sabha's election for 253 seats is scheduled to start on April 19 and the result will be declared on June 4.