RJD Announces Candidates For Jharkhand Polls; Tejashwi Yadav Says, 'Hemant Soren Will Be...'

Ahead of the Jharkhand assembly polls which are scheduled to take place in two phases, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released a list of 6 candidates on Tuesday for the upcoming Elections. The party has nominated Suresh Paswan from Deoghar and Sanjay Prasad Yadav from Godda.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stated that a consensus has been reached regarding the party's share of seats and highlighted that Hemant Soren will be the Chief Minister of Jharkhand once again.

"The INDIA bloc stands united and we will contest the elections together. Hemant Soren will be the Jharkhand CM again. A consensus has been reached on seat-sharing and RJD’s seats will be announced shortly," Yadav said.

He further accused the BJP of destroying Jharkhand and for being "anti-constitution and anti-reservation".

The Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly made these remarks shortly after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Yadav has "no brand value" within the Bloc.

As per ECI, the assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20 and counting for all the seats will take place on November 23.