NewsIndia
LALU YADAV

RJD chief Lalu Yadav falls from stairs, fractures shoulder

The former Bihar chief minister, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, tripped on the stairs of the house.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 07:14 AM IST
  • RJD chief Lalu Yadav fell from stairs
  • He fractured his shoulder
  • He is currently staying at his wife Rabri Devi's residence in Bihar

Trending Photos

RJD chief Lalu Yadav falls from stairs, fractures shoulder

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav fractured his shoulder and injured his back after a fall on Sunday, a source close to his family said. The former Bihar chief minister, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, tripped on the stairs of the house.

Prasad, who suffers from many health complications and is planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, was rushed to a hospital.

"Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines," said the close aide. Besides pain in the shoulder and the back, the septuagenarian was "experiencing no problems".

Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.

 

Lalu YadavLalu Prasad YadavRJDBiharLalu Yadav falls from stairsLalu Yadav fractures shoulder

