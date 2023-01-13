RJD leader says Ramayana has garbage in it; BJP hits back alleging 'constant chot on Hindu astha'

Patna: Amid the controversy over Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar's remarks on Ramcharitmanas, Rashtriya Janata Dal(RLD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Friday said there is a lot of kooda karkat (garbage) in Ramanaya along with diamonds and pearls. He said, "I agree in this way that it (Ramayana) has diamonds and pearls as well as garbage... If you talk like this that Ramayana only spreads hatred, then I personally do not agree with that opinion," RJD National Vice President Shivanand Tiwari said.

Chandrashekhar had recently said that "Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred in society". The RJD leader made the remarks when he was addressing the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda open university. Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan was also present at the event.

Also Read: Ayodhya seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya announces Rs 10 crore reward for chopping off Bihar Minister’s tongue for remarks on Ramcharitmanas

Defending his statement on Ramcharitmas, Chandrasekhar on Friday said, "You show me a video that I have opposed Ramcharitmanas. I have only opposed some verses of Ramcharitmanas."

#WATCH मैं इस तरह से इत्तेफाक रखता हूं कि इसमें(रामायण) हीरा-मोती भी है और कूड़ा कचरा भी है...अगर इस तरह की बात करेंगे कि रामायण सिर्फ घृणा फैलाता है तो मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से उस राय के साथ नहीं हूं: रामचरितमानस पर बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री चंद्रशेखर के बयान पर RJD नेता शिवानंद तिवारी pic.twitter.com/lnF824hy1c January 13, 2023

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the RJD leader over his remarks. Taking to Twitter he said, "After Jagdanand Singh & Chandrashekhar now Shivanand Tiwari - says there is Kooda Karkat (garbage) in Ramayana along with Heera Why this Constant Chot on Hindu Astha for vote? Nafrat ki zameen, nafrati granth & now this! Will RJD act? Will this be said about other religions?"