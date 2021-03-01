RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee ahead of West Bengal assembly election

Kolkata: Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday (March 1).

RJD leader extended complete support of his party to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming polls in West Bengal. Tejashwi Yadav assured Mamata Banerjee of his support in the campaigns for Hindi-speaking and Bihari voters in the state.

The meeting between the two leaders comes on the same day when Mamata government has to release the list of candidates for the upcoming polls. Reports suggest, RJD and TMC leaders are looking over a possible tie-up.

"Our alliance with the Left and Congress is only in Bihar. It is our duty to strengthen Mamata Didi's hands here and fight the BJP," said Tejaswi Yadav.

The opposition leader of the neighbouring state said that the first priority of his party, RJD, was to stop the BJP's progress in West Bengal in the upcoming assembly elections.

Appealing to the Biharis in West bengal, RJD leader said, "We have always respected Didi, we have good relations. We will stand with Mamata Ji and stand against communal forces who want to break the nation. BJP is dreaming of coming to power here but it won't happen. I want to appeal to people from Bihar to choose wisely.”

On the other hand, CM Mamata Banerjee also announced her stand in the favour of RJD and said, “Lalu Yadav was not released from jail because they knew if Laluji was out, they would lose the elections.”

"When we are fighting, it is brother Tejashwi who is also fighting, we are together," Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, the assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1. The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

Live TV