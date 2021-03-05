Road accident free Delhi: Kejriwal Government's new initiative to make Delhi roads accident free

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is working towards making the roads of the national capital accident-free. The Kejriwal government has signed an MoU with the prestigious Bloomberg Philanthropy.

The Transport Department will be given necessary technical assistance and its employees will be trained in road safety.

To ensure road safety in the capital, the Delhi government signed an MoU with the prestigious Bloomberg Philanthropy. Under this MoU, many well-known road safety experts of the world will provide their assistance to the Delhi Government. Besides, necessary technical support will also be given to the Transport Department of Delhi by the concerned agencies and necessary training related to road safety will be imparted to the employees.

The Kejriwal government had taken a comprehensive step towards green mobility through the Delhi Electrical Vehicles Policy (EV Policy). Now, important steps have been taken in the direction of securing road safety. With the signing of this MoU, Delhi will be joining the Global Road Safety Initiative with the Bloomberg Philanthropy. It will partner with the world's leading organizations to improve road safety. Together, the Delhi government, global road safety experts and Delhiites will try to ensure that no one is killed on Delhi's roads.

Delhi joins the list of 30 cities

In the 2020-2025 phase of this initiative, Delhi has joined the list of 30 cities of the world through this campaign launched by Bloomberg Philanthropy for Global Road Safety. All the cities participating in this mission will be committed to implement road safety and prevent road accidents. They will be provided with all possible assistance by Bloomberg Philanthropy in order to implement policies related to road safety and reduce road accidents.

The following road safety strategies will be implemented under this campaign:-

- Enforcing laws on high speeding, drinking & driving, not wearing helmets and seat belts.

- Design and construction of safe roads and transport systems.

- To promote safe driving and public support for road safety through communication campaigns.

- Using data from high-quality monitoring and evaluation systems for policy and planning.