Road Accident in Karnataka: 7 dead, 26 injured in Hubli, probe underway

As many as seven people were killed and 26 were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a lorry on the outskirts of Hubli city in Karnataka, said police on Tuesday. The injured are being treated in KIMS hospital in Hubli, according to ANI. The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot. The accident happened early Tuesday morning on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, according to authorities. The families of the deceased are being called to hand over the bodies.

According to the police, the passenger bus was going from Kolhapur to Bangalore when it collided with a lorry going towards Dharwad at midnight between 12:30 am to 1 am when the bus driver was trying to overtake a tractor. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in the incident. Further investigation is underway.