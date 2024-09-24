Road Closures And Diversions In Noida For UP International Trade Show: Full Advisory

In anticipation of the UP International Trade Show, Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding routes around Greater Noida. According to DCP Traffic Yamuna Prasad, traffic restrictions will be in place for five days, starting from September 24, as reported by Jagran. The Trade Show is set to occur at India Expo Mart from September 25 to 29, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar scheduled to inaugurate the five-day event.

Commuters in the Noida area are advised to pay attention to the traffic advisory and avoid routes affected by road closures and restrictions. Alternative routes and diversions will be implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.

Road Closures

From 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM, goods vehicles will be prohibited from accessing the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and adjacent routes. Only essential goods vehicles will be allowed on this route. No-entry signs will be displayed where necessary. This applies to vehicles transporting essentials, such as milk, fruits, vegetables, and medical supplies.

Alternative Routes

Below are the alternative routes available for commuters:

- Vehicles coming from the Chilla border will be diverted at Chilla Red Light, allowing a U-turn to access NH-9, NH-24, NH-91, and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

- Vehicles arriving from the DND border will be redirected at the DND Toll Plaza, where they can U-turn and continue via NH-91 and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

- Traffic from the Kalindi border will be redirected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and NH-91.

- Vehicles coming from Jewar Toll on the Yamuna Expressway heading towards Delhi will be diverted to Aligarh via a U-turn before the toll.

- Traffic from Honda CL Chowk heading to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be rerouted to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Sirsa Roundabout.

- Vehicles approaching from Surajpur Ghanta Chowk and Pari Chowk will also be diverted, with alternative routes available through Tilpata and Sirsa Roundabouts toward the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.