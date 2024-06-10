Road Safety Revolution - Embracing the Better Guy Within

The Campaign and Zee's Association

The main goal of the "Be the Better Guy" campaign” is to reduce road accidents and encourage safe driving practices. In 2023, India saw an approximate 11.6% increase in road accidents, despite improvements in road infrastructure and vehicle safety features. The government has taken several steps towards enhancing road safety, but individual actions remain crucial.

Last year, Hyundai Motor India and Zee News reached out to new and existing drivers at the Noida RTO, informing them about traffic rules, warning signs, and conducting driving tests for new drivers. This year, the campaign continues with a renewed focus on individual responsibility and community involvement.

The Importance of Being an Empathetic Road User

Being a road safety hero entails more than just adhering to traffic rules; it requires embodying patience, tolerance, and a spirit of assistance.

Consider the story of a driver who, upon witnessing a serious accident, stopped to provide first aid and called emergency services, ultimately saving lives. Such acts of empathy and responsibility highlight the profound impact individuals can have on road safety.

Another example is the group of cyclists in Mumbai who organized awareness rides, promoting helmet use and safe cycling practices. Their efforts have not only increased safety for cyclists but have also fostered a culture of mutual respect among road users.

Creating a Chain-of-Change: #BeTheBetterGuy

To create lasting change, we must all commit to being the ‘Better Guy’ on the roads. This means more than just following rules; it means setting an example and inspiring others to do the same. Here's how you can contribute:

Buckle Up : Always wear your seat belt, whether you're driving or a passenger

: Always wear your seat belt, whether you're driving or a passenger Respect Traffic Rules : Follow speed limits diligently and obey traffic signals

: Follow speed limits diligently and obey traffic signals Stay Sober : Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

: Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs Ditch Distractions : Avoid using mobile phones or other distractions while driving

: Avoid using mobile phones or other distractions while driving Prioritize Pedestrians : Show respect for pedestrians by allowing them to cross safely

: Show respect for pedestrians by allowing them to cross safely Yield to Emergency Vehicles: Clear the path for emergency service vehicles to facilitate their swift passage

By embracing these guidelines, let’s contribute to making Indian roads safer for everyone, and create a road accident-free society where every journey is a safe journey.

An Appeal to Join the Movement

We urge you to be a part of this transformative journey. By sharing your commitment to road safety and encouraging others to do the same, we can create a ‘Chain-of-Change’. Use the hashtag #BeTheBetterGuy to share your stories and inspire others. Remember, it’s not just about following rules; it’s about embodying the values of patience, tolerance, and assistance.

Together, let's pave the way for a safer tomorrow. Drive responsibly, understand your social and environmental responsibilities, and let's be the better guy.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)