Road Transport Ministry asks NIC to capture FASTag details before new vehicle registration

New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to ensure capturing of FASTag details before new vehicle registration or issuing fitness certificate to vehicles all over the country.

The Transport ministry is trying all possible measures to facilitate smooth commutation/transit of vehicles during lockdown.

Ministry has also informed through the letter that full integration of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) with VAHAN portal has been achieved, and the same has gone live with API on 14th May last. The VAHAN system is now getting all information on FASTags through VIN/VRN.

The Fitment of FASTag is to ensure that vehicles crossing the National Highway fee plazas use electronic medium of FASTag payment, and cash payment is avoided.

In 2017, fitment of FASTag in new vehicles at the time of sales of vehicles of category M and N.But the integration with bank account or they being activated was being avoided by citizens, which would be checked now.

Usage and promotion of FASTag will also be effective to minimising possibilities of spreading COVID at NH Toll Plazas.