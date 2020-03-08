हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra bats for 'Namaste' amid Coronavirus outbreak

Robert Vadra wrote on Facebook: "Our Indian way of greeting is appreciated all over the world & it`s the most hygienic too."

Robert Vadra bats for &#039;Namaste&#039; amid Coronavirus outbreak
File Image (ANI)

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus scare, Robert Vadra, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, has also batted for the traditional Indian greeting of `Namaste` in order to avoid physical contact.

Vadra wrote on Facebook: "Our Indian way of greeting is appreciated all over the world & it`s the most hygienic too."

"Stay safe, stay healthy and smile with not a handshake or fist bump but with our joined hands 'Namaste'. Really wish that all our citizens take precautions at this time of coronavirus & stay healthy," wrote Vadra.

Robert VadraCoronavirusChina CoronavirusNamaste
