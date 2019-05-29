close

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra summoned by ED on Thursday in money laundering case

Robert Vadra has been asked to appear before the agency officials on Thursday morning.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in connection with a money laundering case involving overseas properties owned by him.

Vadra has been asked to appear before the agency officials on Thursday morning. 

He is facing legal heat in a case of money laundering related to purchase of a property worth 1.9 million pounds in London.

On April 1, Vadra was granted anticipatory bail in the case. However, he was ordered not to fly out of India without prior permission. The court also asked Vadra not to tamper with any evidence and influence any witness in the case. 

An anticipatory bail was also granted to Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora in the same case. 

On Monday, Delhi High Court issued a notice to Vadra and Arora after the ED had filed a plea challenging anticipatory bail granted to them. The court asked for a reply from the duo and the next date of hearing was scheduled for July 17. 

Tags:
Robert VadraRobert Vadra money laundering caseEnforecement Directorate
