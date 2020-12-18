Robotic surgery to be included now in your health insurance cover; check details here

The use of robotic surgery is increasing all over the world and the phenomenon is not new to India. In many leading Indian hospitals, doctors from abroad perform a number of successful robotic surgeries. However, Indian insurance companies don't cover robotic surgeries.

Taking new technological advancements and new experiments in the medical field, insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) has suggested insurance companies to include robotics surgery in health insurance.

With the inclusion of robotic surgery in health insurance, Indian patients will be able to get the surgery performed in the country, rather than travelling abroad.

As per IRDA, robotic surgery should get covered under health insurance and will be covered by selected companies. The trend of robotic surgery has increased over the past few years.

The robotic surgery is computer-operated surgery and is controlled by experts. It makes use of advance technology and a skilled surgeon. IRDAI in favour of covering new experiments in the medical field in insurance

Robotic surgery is an advanced form of minimally invasive surgery where patients experience less pain, less blood loss, a shorter hospital stay, and a quicker return to normal activity in comparison with people who undergo open surgery.

Live TV