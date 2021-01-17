हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Robots will deliver essentials to COVID-19 patients in this state; check details

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal handed over two robots, to be used for delivering food and medicines to COVID-19 patients, to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh as a part of the COVID-19 infrastructure equipment grant.

Robots will deliver essentials to COVID-19 patients in this state; check details
File Photo

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday (January 16) handed over two robots, to be used for delivering food and medicines to COVID-19 patients, to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh as a part of the COVID-19 infrastructure equipment grant.

The remotely-controllable robotic vehicles are designed for use in isolation chambers of the quarantine facilities.

The grant has been sponsored by the Rotary Foundation, Rotary Club of Dibrugarh and Rotary Club of Dhaka Royal, Bangladesh.

Sonowal hailed the efforts of the frontline workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also thanked various departments and organisations for relentlessly contributing to the fight against the pandemic.

Sonowal also stressed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' and the resultant initiatives in the field of science and technology that has made a tremendous contribution towards tackling the pandemic.

