Jammu and Kashmir

Robust security in place to prevent any terror attacks on migrant labourers in Kashmir: MoS Home

Rai was responding to a query on whether the government intends to prevent more violent attacks on migrant labourers in the Kashmir valley.

Robust security in place to prevent any terror attacks on migrant labourers in Kashmir: MoS Home
Credit: IANS

New Delhi: A robust security and intelligence grid has been put in place to prevent any terrorist attacks on migrant labourers in Kashmir valley, MoS Home Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai was responding to Lok Sabha MP Cosme Fransisco Caitano Sardinha`s query on whether the government intends to prevent more violent attacks on migrant labourers in the Kashmir valley.

In a written reply, Rai said that day and night domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists are also being carried out in the areas where migrant labourers work or reside in Kashmir.

"Besides, round the clock checking at nakas, road opening parties are being adequately augmented at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack on migrant labourers in Kashmir," the MoS added.

Replying to the question of whether the Centre intends to prevent reverse migration of labourers from Kashmir to their native places, the minister said: "The migrant labourers from different parts of the country usually come to the valley every year in the month of April or May and return to their native places during the winter season after completing their seasonal work in the valley."

The MoS further informed Lok Sabha that several steps have been taken for the safety and security of the migrant labourers who are expected to return to the valley after the winter ends.

