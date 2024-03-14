'Rohingyas Came Under Your Regime...': Kejriwal Hits Back At Shah Over CAA

A few hours following the Union Home Minister's media appearance on Thursday post the implementation of the CAA, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised Amit Shah over his failure to effectively address concerns regarding the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While referring to the refugees as 'infiltrators,' He claimed that while the CAA targets 'infiltrators from Pakistan' who entered before 2014, there's uncertainty about potential extensions, questioning what would happen if the timeframe were extended to 2019. "Rohingyas came to India during your (BJP's) regime. Will you give jobs and ration cards to Pakistani infiltrators? Spending taxpayers' money on minorities from other countries is not acceptable,” he added.

"A bigger migration than that in 1947 will happen due to the implementation of the CAA,” the CM said. He further suggested that there are 2.5 crore to 3 crore minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. “An unimaginable number of people will come to India if the doors are thrown open for the minorities of neighbouring countries," he claimed,” Kejriwal said during the press conference.

With the Lok Sabha Elections approaching, Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to build a vote bank in the nation. He questioned why the Modi government isn't prioritising the creation of job opportunities for existing impoverished citizens instead of seeking to bring in more from neighbouring countries. Additionally, he accused the Home Minister of evading relevant questions and reiterating the same initial agenda. Earlier today, refugees from Pakistan protested in Delhi, with some gathering outside the Chief Minister's residence.

Amit Shah’s Interview

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a first interview after the announcement of implementation of CAA reiterated the Indian government’s dedication to granting citizenship to persecuted refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. He stressed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) serves as a pathway for these refugees to obtain equal rights as Indian citizens.

Speaking in a recent interview with news agency ANI, Shah urged refugees to place their trust in the Narendra Modi-led government, assuring them that citizenship would be granted retroactively. Addressing concerns regarding the volume of applicants, Shah acknowledged the presence of misinformation campaigns that might dissuade some from applying but assured that the government is ready to welcome all eligible individuals.

The Home Minister clarified that the CAA aims to provide citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Christians, and Parsis who face persecution in their home countries. He reiterated that the act does not include provisions to revoke anyone’s citizenship and is solely focused on granting rights.