Rohit Sharma and Team India Touch Down In Delhi With World Cup, Receive Grand Welcome

Departing from Barbados in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, Rohit Sharma's Team India has finally touched down in New Delhi on Thursday. After winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean, the team had extended stay on the island due to the hurricane.

Rohit’s squad had a grand win over South Africa in a nail-biting final at Kensington Oval in Barbados, securing victory by seven runs. The Indian team, along with support staff, family members, board officials, and journalists, boarded a special charter flight from Grantley Adams International Airport. The flight, named Air India Champions 24 World Cup (AIC24WC), took off at 4:50 a.m. local time and landed in Delhi at around 6:20 a.m. IST.

BCCI posted a heartwarming video on the X platform which said 'It's Home'.

#WATCH | "It's home" tweets BCCI as Team India lands at Delhi airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.



(Video Source: BCCI) pic.twitter.com/4j6W79ueDD — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged the charter flight due to the departure delay caused by Hurricane Beryl. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that Indian journalists, BCCI president Roger Binny, and secretary Jay Shah were among those on the flight.

The first engagement of the Team in India will be a meeting with PM Narendra Modi at his residence at 11 a.m. After this breakfast session, the team will travel to Mumbai, where a celebratory road show in an open bus will take place from Nariman Point. The day’s festivities will end with a felicitation event at Wankhede Stadium.