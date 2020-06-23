Rohit Shekhar murder case: Delhi court rejects interim bail of main accused Apoorva Shukla

New Delhi: Saket court in Delhi on Tuesday (June 23) rejected the interim bail of the main accused Apoorva Shukla in the murder case of Rohit Shekhar, the son of former Congress leader ND Tiwari.

Apoorva had sought an interim bail of four months. According to Apoorva, she is suffering from a slipped disc after she fell inside the jail.

Delhi Police had reportedly submitted a 518-page charge sheet in this case on July 18 in 2019.

Shekhar, the son of former Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh chief minister ND Tiwari, was smothered to death on the night of April 15 in 2019.

A murder case was registered against Apoorva following which she was arrested after 9 days on April 24, 2019.