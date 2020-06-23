Rohit Shekhar murder case: Delhi court to decide on granting interim bail to main accused Apoorva Shukla on June 23

A Delhi court will pronounce verdict on the interim bail of Apoorva Shukla, the main accused in the murder case of Rohit Shekhar, the son of former Congress leader N D Tiwari, on Tuesday (June 23).

The verdict will be delivered by Saket court at around 4 pm. Apoorva has sought interim bail of four months. According to Apoorva, she is suffering from slipped disc after she fell inside the jail. Delhi Police has already submitted a 518-page chargesheet in this case on July 18.

Shekhar, the son of former Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh chief minister ND Tiwari, was smothered to death on the intervening night of April 15-16. Apoorva was arrested in connection with this case on April 24. Delhi Police has claimed in the chargesheet that Apoorva had killed Rohit Shekhar.

During the interrogation, Apoorva had reportedly said that Rohit's mother Ujjwala's interfering nature affected her relationship with her husband.

Rohit's mother Ujjawla, however, alleged that Apoorva and her parents were eying her son's property. "Apoorva's family wanted to take control of the properties of my both sons -- Siddharth and Rohit -- because this house is nearer to the Supreme Court where Apoorva was practising law," she said.

On the night when Rohit died, he had teased Apoorva saying that while he was returning from Uttarakhand, he and his sister-in-law drank alcohol from the same glass. This, apparently had triggered Apoorva to an extent that she attacked her violently and smothered him to death.

According to police, while Apoorva stayed in a different room on the same floor, she has been caught on CCTV camera making several rounds to Rohit's room after his death. According to the police, Apoorva strangulated Tiwari with bare hands and then used the pillow, so that he could not shout for help.