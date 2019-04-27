Rohit Tiwari had relations with another woman, Apoorva framed in murder case, allege wife's family

New Delhi/ Indore: Apoorva Shukla, in custody for allegedly murdering her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, has been framed, claimed her family members.

“Rohit had relations with another woman. There was nothing between husband and wife,” Apoorva's mother Manjula Shukla told Zee News. “My daughter has been framed in the case.”

She claimed both Apoorva and Rohit Shekhar were suffering from serious diseases.

“Few days ago they organised a puja in the house for Rohit's well-being. This is a conspiracy. Apoorva and Rohit had serious illnesses,” she said.

Manjula further said Rohit and his mother Ujjawala Tiwari were involved in some property dispute.

Rohit Shekhar, son of the late Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand ND Tiwari, was smothered to death on the intervening night of April 15-16, an autopsy report revealed.

Apoorva, a practising lawyer in the Supreme Court, was arrested on April 26 on charges of murder, with police citing a "turbulent and unhappy" marriage as the motive. A Delhi court sent her to 14-days judicial custody on Friday.

During her four-days of police interrogation, Apoorva displayed conflicting behaviour, an officer told news agency PTI.. She did not break down once but seemed to be regretting her decision of killing Rohit.

On the night of the murder, Rohit had teased her claiming he had been drinking alcohol with his sister-in-law from the same glass. This enraged Apoorva so much that she attacked him violently. Police suspect she strangulated Rohit with bare hands and then used a pillow to smother him so that he could not shout for help.

The police also found in CCTV footage that Apoorva, who lived in a separate room on the same floor, entered Rohit's room a couple of times after a murder. The police suspect that there are high chances of evidence being destroyed by her.