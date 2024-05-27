Role Of Technology In Modern Dermatology: An Insight From Dr Shivani Mane Of Cozmoderm Clinic

In the dynamic field of dermatology, technological advancements are transforming how skin conditions are diagnosed and treated. Dr Shivani Mane, the esteemed founder of Cozmoderm Clinic and recognized as one of the best dermatologists in Nagpur, is at the forefront of integrating these cutting-edge technologies into her practice, significantly enhancing patient outcomes.

Revolutionizing Skin Treatments with Advanced Technology

At Cozmoderm Clinic, Dr Shivani Mane leverages state-of-the-art technology to offer unparalleled dermatological care. Her clinic is renowned for housing some of the most advanced equipment available, setting it apart in the region. "Technology in dermatology isn't just about treatment efficiency; it's about providing personalised, precise care that significantly improves patient outcomes whilst maintaining the highest safety," says Dr Mane, often hailed as the best skin doctor in Nagpur. Cozmoderm is known to be a pioneer in getting many state-of-the-art and US FDA-approved technologies to Nagpur. Here is a glimpse of a few.

Dermapen 4: Microneedling for Skin Rejuvenation

One of the standout technologies at Cozmoderm is the Dermapen 4. This microneedling device creates millions of fine, vertical channels in the skin, which can carry up to 80% more topical nutrients deeper into the skin. "The micro-injuries trigger a natural process of repair, increasing collagen and elastin production and visibly improving a wide range of skin concerns," explains Dr Mane. This technology is highly effective for treating active acne, pigmentation, dark spots, acne scars, fine lines, and wrinkles. Cozmoderm is the only clinic in India with three such devices, ensuring they meet patient needs efficiently.

Permanent Hair Reduction

Laser hair removal is one of the most commonly done dermatology procedures. The technology beams highly concentrated light into hair follicles which permanently eliminates hair growth. Cozmoderm is the pioneer in getting the Primelase HR, which is a US FDA-approved triple-wavelength diode laser for the first time in Nagpur. It safely works on all hair types and skin tones.

Dermal Fillers/ Skin Boosters: Restoring Youthful Volume

Cozmoderm also excels in the use of dermal fillers. These hyaluronic acid injections counteract ageing by replacing lost volume, increasing collagen production, and enhancing facial contours. "Dermal fillers provide immediate results, lifting and volumizing facial structures, and smoothing fine lines and sunken eyes," Dr Mane notes. Her expertise and experience in fillers further cement her reputation as the best skin specialist in Nagpur, offering comprehensive aesthetic solutions. Dr Mane has started skin booster as well as biostimulator injection, which naturally boosts skin hydration and collagen levels in the skin.

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU): Non-Surgical Facelifts

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is another revolutionary technology employed at Cozmoderm. This non-invasive procedure tightens the skin by using ultrasound energy to stimulate collagen and elastin regeneration. "HIFU can penetrate the deeper layers of the skin, providing a non-surgical facelift that reduces wrinkles, tightens sagging skin, and enhances jawline definition. The best part is that it’s a completely needle-free treatment which allures all generations," says Dr Mane.

Morpheus 8 Pro: Combining Microneedling with Radiofrequency

For patients looking for skin tightening and scar reduction, Cozmoderm offers Morpheus 8 Pro, a device that combines microneedling with radiofrequency. This technology remodels subdermal adipose tissue, making it highly effective for treating wrinkles, fine lines, loose skin, acne scars, and stretch marks. "Morpheus 8 Pro stimulates collagen production and tightens the skin, offering results that improve over time, it’s hands down one of the best scar and skin tightening treatments in the world" Dr Mane explains. Cozmoderm is the first clinic in India to get the Morpheus 8 Pro device.

Venus Viva: Nano Fractional Radiofrequency for Skin Rejuvenation

Venus Viva, a nano fractional radiofrequency device with Smart Scan Technology, is another cutting-edge tool used at Cozmoderm. It is ideal for acne scars, pigment reduction, antiaging treatments, and skin rejuvenation. "Venus Viva provides significant improvement in skin texture and tone with minimal downtime," says Dr Mane. Dr Shivani was the first doctor in entire Vidarbha to introduce this device, clinic's exclusive use of this technology in Nagpur further establishes its leadership in dermatological innovation.

Anti-wrinkle injections: Smoothing Wrinkles and Fine Lines

Botox remains a staple in cosmetic dermatology for reducing wrinkles and fine lines. At Cozmoderm, Dr Shivani Mane's expertise in administering anti-wrinkle injections ensures natural-looking results. "It relaxes facial muscles, smoothing out lines and wrinkles for a more youthful appearance, it also slows down microaging" she explains. This procedure is highly effective for treating crow's feet, forehead lines, and glabellar lines.

Skin Boosters

Skin boosters are cosmetic treatments designed to enhance the appearance and health of your skin. At Cozmoderm, Dr Shivani Mane offers a revolutionary approach to skin rejuvenation with skin boosters. She emphasizes that it's not just about looking good—it's about feeling confident in your own skin and achieving a smoother, firmer, and more youthful complexion. It involves the injection of hyaluronic acid or similar substances into the deeper layers of the skin. This process promotes intense hydration, stimulates collagen production, and improves skin elasticity.

Commitment to Patient Care and Technological Excellence

Dr Shivani Mane’s approach to integrating technology is deeply patient-centric. "At Cozmoderm, our goal is to provide treatments that not only address aesthetic concerns but also enhance overall skin health. We continuously update our technological capabilities to ensure our patients receive the best possible care," she asserts. This commitment to excellence and innovation has earned her a reputation as the best dermatologist in Nagpur.

Future of Dermatology at Cozmoderm

Looking ahead, Dr Mane is excited about further advancements in dermatological technology. "The future of dermatology lies in personalised and precise treatments. As we continue to embrace new technologies, we can offer even more effective solutions tailored to individual patient needs," she says.

In summary, the integration of advanced technologies at Cozmoderm Clinic under the expert guidance of Dr Shivani Mane is revolutionising the field of dermatology. From microneedling and dermal fillers to HIFU and nano-fractional radiofrequency, these innovations are transforming patient care, making Cozmoderm the premier destination for skin and hair treatments in Nagpur.

