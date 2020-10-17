हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rotor blade of Ravi Shankar Prasad's chopper damaged at airport, Union Minister 'totally safe and sound'

Clearing the rumours and confusion around the safety of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, his office on Saturday (October 17, 2020) said that he's 'safe and sound' adding that the rotor blade of the helicopter carrying him got damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries 'got off and left'. 

Rotor blade of Ravi Shankar Prasad&#039;s chopper damaged at airport, Union Minister &#039;totally safe and sound&#039;

New Delhi: The rotor blade of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad's chopper on Saturday (October 17, 2020) got damaged at the airport hangar, triggering concerns about his safety. 

However, clearing the rumours and confusion around the safety of Union Minister, his office said that he's 'safe and sound'.

The tweet from Ravi Shankar Prasad's office mentioned that the rotor blade of the helicopter carrying him got damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries 'got off and left'.

The tweet said, "News reports about accident of Helicopter carrying Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are not correct. He is safe and sound."

They added, "Rotor blade of the helicopter carrying Union Minister was damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left."

Earlier in the day, Prasad addressed a rally in the Madhubani district, weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
