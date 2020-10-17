Rotor blade of Ravi Shankar Prasad's chopper damaged at airport, Union Minister 'totally safe and sound'

New Delhi: The rotor blade of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad's chopper on Saturday (October 17, 2020) got damaged at the airport hangar, triggering concerns about his safety.

However, clearing the rumours and confusion around the safety of Union Minister, his office said that he's 'safe and sound'.

The tweet from Ravi Shankar Prasad's office mentioned that the rotor blade of the helicopter carrying him got damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries 'got off and left'.

The tweet said, "News reports about accident of Helicopter carrying Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are not correct. He is safe and sound."

News reports about accident of Helicopter carrying Union Minister @rsprasad are not correct.

He is safe and sound. — RSPrasad Office (@OfficeOfRSP) October 17, 2020

They added, "Rotor blade of the helicopter carrying Union Minister was damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left."

Rotor blade of the helicopter carrying Union Minister @rsprasad was damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left.

He is totally safe and sound. — RSPrasad Office (@OfficeOfRSP) October 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prasad addressed a rally in the Madhubani district, weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

आज मधुबनी जिले के लौकहा विधानसभा में एन० डी० ए० प्रत्याशी श्री लक्ष्मेश्वर राय के लिए चुनाव प्रचार किया। एक बार फिर से जनता भारी बहुमत से बिहार में एन० डी० ए० की सरकार बनाने जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/WERlDuLYGI — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 17, 2020

